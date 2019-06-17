Crime Tracker

Idaho Falls man arrested for felony involuntary manslaughter

Jun 17, 2019

Jun 17, 2019

BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies served a warrant for felony involuntary manslaughter on a 34-year-old Idaho Falls man Monday.

Jose Antonio Ruiz-Juarez was arrested in connection to the shooting incident of 23-year-old Michael A. Ephram of Idaho Falls near 75th W. and the W. Arco Hwy on May 11, 2019.

Ruiz-Juarez was booked into the Bonneville County Jail without incident. 

There is no further information available on this case. 

