Idaho Falls man arrested for felony involuntary manslaughter
BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies served a warrant for felony involuntary manslaughter on a 34-year-old Idaho Falls man Monday.
Jose Antonio Ruiz-Juarez was arrested in connection to the shooting incident of 23-year-old Michael A. Ephram of Idaho Falls near 75th W. and the W. Arco Hwy on May 11, 2019.
Ruiz-Juarez was booked into the Bonneville County Jail without incident.
There is no further information available on this case.
You can read our previous story HERE.