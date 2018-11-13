Idaho Falls man charged after stabbing

Eric S. Pizarro

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Idaho Falls Police arrested Eric S. Pizarro, 46, of Idaho Falls, for aggravated battery after a stabbing attack Sunday.

Officers were called to The City of Refuge at 840 Park Avenue at around 8:20 p.m. Sunday. Police found a man who told them he had been stabbed in the knee by another resident.

After reviewing a video of the incident, police questioned Pizarro and charged him.

The victim was treated by Idaho Falls EMS crews at the scene.