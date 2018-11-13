Crime Tracker

Idaho Falls man charged after stabbing

By:

Posted: Nov 13, 2018 02:59 PM MST

Updated: Nov 13, 2018 04:14 PM MST

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Idaho Falls Police arrested Eric S. Pizarro, 46, of Idaho Falls, for aggravated battery after a stabbing attack Sunday.

Officers were called to The City of Refuge at 840 Park Avenue at around 8:20 p.m. Sunday. Police found a man who told them he had been stabbed in the knee by another resident.

After reviewing a video of the incident, police questioned Pizarro and charged him.  

The victim was treated by Idaho Falls EMS crews at the scene.  

Copyright 2018 NPG of Idaho. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Top Stories