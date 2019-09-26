Idaho Falls man jailed for felony DUI

Jimmy Seay

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Idaho Falls Police arrested Jimmy Seay, 42, of Idaho Falls after pulling him over on 25th East at John Adams Parkway shortly before midnight Sunday, Sept. 22.

According to reports, the officer and suspect pulled into a nearby parking lot. The suspect's car began rolling backward.

As the officer approached, he detected the smell of alcohol and asked the driver to put his vehicle into park. When he was asked to get out of the car for a sobriety test, Seay put a hand behind his back and appeared to reach for something.

The officer detained Seay, then found a loaded handgun and unopened can of beer in between the driver's seat and the center passenger seat.

Seay was identified as a convicted felon, who is not allowed to be in possession of a firearm.

He was arrested for felony DUI, due to prior arrests on the same charge, carrying a concealed weapon while under the influence and unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.