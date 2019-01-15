Idaho man gets up to 10 years for infant's death

Cody Hull

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho (AP) - A northern Idaho man convicted of killing his girlfriend's 7-month-old daughter has been sentenced to five to 10 years in prison.



First District Judge Scott Wayman said Monday 24-year-old Cody Hull will have to serve at least five years before he can be eligible for parole on the voluntary manslaughter conviction.



The Coeur d'Alene Press reports at the sentencing Hull denied killing the infant, who died in 2017 of a brain hemorrhage. Prosecutors said the injury was indicative of severe child abuse.



Hull's attorney Jason Johnson said his client was innocent and said investigators failed to interview children who had been around the baby, suggesting they may have caused her head injury.



But the judge noted Hull had pleaded guilty to the crime, and questioned why he would now deny any knowledge of what caused the child's death.