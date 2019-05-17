Tribes applaud "looting" conviction

Copyright 2019 NPG of Idaho. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

POCATELLO, Idaho (AP) - Update: 5-17 (KIFI/KIDK)

The Shoshone Bannock Tribes say they are pleased with the prosecution of the looting case.

The tribes issued the following statement Friday.

"The Shoshone-Bannock Tribes (Tribes) have been notified about the conviction of Alan Thorkelson, of Challis, for illegal digging of an archeological site in Devil’s Canyon in 2017 that was being monitored for previous illegal activity for graffiti.

"Chairman Nathan Small states, “We are pleased with the court case and prosecution and hope that the public understands how important these cultural sites are to my people. We are grateful to our partnership with BLM and the local law enforcement for enforcing ARPA.”

"The Tribes appreciate the efforts of the Idaho Falls Bureau of Land Management law enforcement officials, Custer County Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Attorney’s Office for investigating and convicting Thorkelson.

"The Shoshone and Bannock people have resided and utilized these lands through the Western United States for thousands of years. What remains today are physical artifacts such as stone tools, rock writing, pottery and other indications of Native American use. The importance of preserving and protecting valuable non-replaceable cultural sites cannot be overstated.

"Chairman Small further states, “Loss of history occurs when these archaeological sites are disturbed, damaged, removed, or defaced. We are all stewards of the land and we urge the public to learn more about our local history and understand the importance of preserving archeological sites.”

Original Story: (AP)

An Idaho man has been ordered to pay $2,000 in restitution after damaging an archaeological site in Challis.



U.S. Attorney Bart Davis announced Tuesday in a prepared statement that 38-year-old Alan Thorkelson of Challis pleaded guilty last month to digging at a Shoshone-Bannock tribal cultural site without authorization.



The Devil Canyon Archaeological Site was being monitored because of previous issues with graffiti; court records say Thorkelson was caught digging at the site in October of 2017.



U.S. District Judge David Nye ordered Thorkelson to pay the restitution during a sentencing hearing late last month.



Mary D'Aversa with the Bureau of Land Management says looting archaeological sites like the one in Challis is especially harmful because they are significant to tribal communities.