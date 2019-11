Idaho man sets woman on fire, gets up to 10 years in prison

Dustin Hieronymus

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho (AP) - A district judge has sentenced an Idaho man to at least three years in prison after he pleaded guilty to domestic battery as part of a plea agreement.



The Coeur d'Alene Press reports 38-year-old Dustin Hieronymus acknowledged lighting his 27-year-old girlfriend on fire after a Valentine's Day outing in Rathdrum last year.



Authorities say the charge carried a violent-offender enhancement that could increase the sentence to up to 10 years.



Authorities say Hieronymus was on probation at the time after being convicted of aggravated assault in a 2015 case and had served part of his sentence.



The girlfriend said her boyfriend has a mental illness and should not go to prison.



A defense attorney asked that Hieronymus be allowed a chance at a prison rehabilitation program.