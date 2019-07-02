Crime Tracker

Idaho State Police: Crime rate dropped slightly last year

BOISE, Idaho (AP) - Idaho's overall crime rate dropped slightly according to the latest Idaho State Police "Crime in Idaho" report.
 
The report, released Tuesday, details the number and types of crimes tallied by local law enforcement agencies across the state.
 
Overall, the crime rate in 2018 dropped by nearly 2% compared to the previous year.
 
Violent crime reports increased by nearly 2%, and property crime reports dropped by about 6.5%.
 
Hate crimes also decreased, with 26 hate crimes reported in 2018. That's a 49% decrease from the number of hate crimes reported in 2017.
 
Thirty-one murders were reported last year, with 17 arrests.

The 2018 Crime in Idaho Report has been released on the interactive Crime Dashboard. You can find it HERE.

