ISP arrests Montana fugitives after officer-involved shooting incident

FORT HALL, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Idaho State Police arrested Montana fugitives in Fort Hall Wednesday after an officer-involved shooting incident that occurred Tuesday in Jefferson County, MT.

ISP detectives received information that Kolby David Schmidt and two other unidentified males were involved in the shooting and that they may be in the Blackfoot area driving a blue Chrysler 300.

Further investigation led detectives to believe they had switched cars and were driving a grey Nissan Rogue with California license plates.

The Nissan was located at the Fort Hall Casino.

ISP detectives located, detained and arrested Kolby David Schmidt, Michael James Holloway, and Shannon Jesse Marengo at the Fort Hall Casino.

Kolby David Schmidt (of Montana) was charged with 2nd level Trafficking Heroin, Unlawful Possession of a firearm, and a felony warrant.

Michael James Holloway (of Montana) was charged with Grand Theft/stolen firearm, possession of methamphetamine.

Shannon Jesse Marengo (of Montana) was charged with Trafficking Heroin, and a Felony warrant.

Four firearms, $13,039 cash, heroin, meth, cocaine and paraphernalia were seized.

The three men were arrested and booked into the Bingham County Jail. Additional charges are pending in Montana.

Angie Marie Ahern-Krogstead (of California) was implicated in illegal activities associated with these Montana crimes, and ISP arrested her Thursday after a search warrant was obtained for a vehicle associated with her. Officials say meth and cocaine were found in her purse. S

She's charged with possession of meth and possession of cocaine and she was booked into the Bannock County Jail.