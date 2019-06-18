Jerome teacher arraigned on attempted murder charge

JEROME COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE Tawna Day Huttanus

JEROME, Idaho (AP) - A southern Idaho teacher who prosecutors say stabbed her ex-boyfriend has been arraigned on an attempted murder charge.



The Times-News reports 36-year-old Tawna Day Huttanus of Jerome pleaded not guilty in 5th District Court Monday morning. Her attorney Steven McRae said Huttanus' mental competency is in question and she needs a psychological evaluation to aid in settlement discussions.



Prosecutors say there were children in the home during the April 14 stabbing incident.



Huttanus was a third grade teacher at Jefferson Elementary School when she was arrested. Superintendent Dale Layne says Huttanus remains employed but is on administrative leave.



A jury trial has been scheduled for Nov. 5.