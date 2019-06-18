Crime Tracker

Jerome teacher arraigned on attempted murder charge

By:

Posted: Jun 18, 2019 10:28 AM MDT

Updated: Jun 18, 2019 10:28 AM MDT

JEROME, Idaho (AP) - A southern Idaho teacher who prosecutors say stabbed her ex-boyfriend has been arraigned on an attempted murder charge.
 
The Times-News reports 36-year-old Tawna Day Huttanus of Jerome pleaded not guilty in 5th District Court Monday morning. Her attorney Steven McRae said Huttanus' mental competency is in question and she needs a psychological evaluation to aid in settlement discussions.
 
Prosecutors say there were children in the home during the April 14 stabbing incident.
 
Huttanus was a third grade teacher at Jefferson Elementary School when she was arrested. Superintendent Dale Layne says Huttanus remains employed but is on administrative leave.
 
A jury trial has been scheduled for Nov. 5.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


comments powered by Disqus

Most Popular Stories

Top Stories