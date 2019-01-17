Judge says suspect in Idaho mass stabbing unfit for trial

Ada County Sheriff's Office Timmy Kinner

BOISE, Idaho (AP) - An Idaho judge says the suspect in a mass stabbing attack that injured 12 and killed a 3-year-old girl is unfit to stand trial.



The ruling from 4th District Judge Nancy Baskin on Wednesday means Timmy Kinner Jr. will be committed to a state mental health hospital where doctors will work to restore his competency through treatment and medication. Once doctors and the judge are satisfied that he can understand the court proceedings, he will return to court to face a first-degree murder charge and 12 other felony charges.



Kinner's trial has been tentatively scheduled for early next year. Ada County prosecutors say they will seek the death penalty if Kinner is convicted.



Prosecutors say Kinner attacked several people at a Boise apartment complex last June, leaving many of them with permanent injuries and killing a young girl who was celebrating her third birthday.