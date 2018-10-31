Crime Tracker

Jury awards $600,000 in N. Idaho triple-fatal boat crash

Posted: Oct 31, 2018 11:40 AM MDT

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho (AP) - An eastern Washington man found not guilty of three counts of involuntary manslaughter in a criminal trial following a boating crash on Lake Coeur d'Alene in northern Idaho has been ordered to pay $600,000 in a civil case.
 
A jury on Monday determined Dennis Magner of Spokane, Washington, is 30 percent responsible for the crash.
 
The July 2016 nighttime collision killed 34-year-old Justin Luhr of Medical Lake, Washington, 21-year-old Justin Honken of Post Falls, Idaho, and 21-year-old Caitlin Breeze of Spokane.
 
The jury awarded $300,000 to Breeze's family, and $150,000 each to the parents of Honken.
 
The jury determined Luhr was 70 percent responsible for the crash for allowing his boat to drift into a traffic lane without navigation lights.

