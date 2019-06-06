Wilson found guilty of first-degree murder

Wilson trial day 3

RIGBY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - UPDATE

A jury has found Mark Charles Wilson guilty of first-degree murder in the killing of Pat Brown. He was also found guilty of using a firearm for murder. His sentencing is set for July 17.

ORIGINAL STORY

Day three of the jury trial for Mark Charles Wilson continued Wednesday in Jefferson County.

Wilson, 54, is charged with first-degree murder for shooting Pat Brown, 75, on March 24, 2018, at the home they shared in Challis. He is also charged with using a firearm for murder.

One witness, Dr. Garth Warren, a forensic pathologist in the Ada County Coroner's Office, was called Wednesday. He classified that Brown's death was a probable homicide. Both sides then presented their closing arguments before the jury. The jury began deliberating at about 1:45 p.m. and is still doing so.

During the trial, Wilson's public defense attorney, James Archibald, argued that it should not be a first-degree murder charge, but rather voluntary manslaughter. Custer County Prosecuting Attorney Justin Oleson argued it was first-degree murder.

On March 24, Wilson called his neighbor, Charles Thompson, and asked to borrow a gun to shoot cats. After driving to Thompson's and getting a .22 rife, Wilson drove back home and left the gun in his truck while he went inside. He then got the gun and put it behind the front door. He then moved it to behind the bedroom door while he went to the bathroom. He then took the gun, went to the basement where Brown was and shot Brown.

Afterward, he went upstairs, sat on the couch and drank a beer while he called 911 and told dispatch what he did. He was instructed to go outside and wait for sheriff's deputies. When Custer County Sheriff Stuart Lumpkin and former Custer County Sheriff's Chief Deputy Mike Talbot arrived at the house, Wilson was sitting on the porch drinking a beer. Wilson was taken into custody and was brought to the Custer County Sheriff's Office. While being questioned there, he said he was legally blind and had been having issues getting health insurance to fix his eyes. He also said his driver's license had been taken away. He said he and Pat had been arguing that morning.

Custer County Sheriff's Sgt. Levi Maydole administered a breath test that first came back .119 then .116. Wilson said he had "been an alcoholic all my life." He also admitted that his initial intention was to shoot himself.

The trial was moved to Jefferson County after it was determined there could not be a fair trial in Custer County.