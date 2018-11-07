Man accused of walking dangerously close to Old Faithful waives hearing in police chase

Laramie County Sheriff’s Office

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) - A man accused of walking dangerously close to Old Faithful geyser in Yellowstone National Park has waived his preliminary hearing on a separate incident in Cheyenne.



KGAB-AM reports Gabriel Villalva, of Greeley, Colorado, is charged in Laramie County with interference with a peace officer-injury, reckless driving and eluding.



The charges stem from a Sept. 19 incident in which police say Villalva led police on a chase that included crashing into a police car.



Villalva remains jailed on a $10,000 cash bond. His arraignment date has not yet been set.



Before the Cheyenne incident, Yellowstone rangers cited Villalva for walking off boardwalks and within a few feet of Old Faithful on Sept. 14. Tourists also captured video of a man resembling Villalva sitting next to one of Yellowstone's hottest springs.