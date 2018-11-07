Crime Tracker

Man accused of walking dangerously close to Old Faithful waives hearing in police chase

By:

Posted: Nov 06, 2018 04:45 PM MST

Updated: Nov 06, 2018 07:00 PM MST

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) - A man accused of walking dangerously close to Old Faithful geyser in Yellowstone National Park has waived his preliminary hearing on a separate incident in Cheyenne.


KGAB-AM reports Gabriel Villalva, of Greeley, Colorado, is charged in Laramie County with interference with a peace officer-injury, reckless driving and eluding.
 
The charges stem from a Sept. 19 incident in which police say Villalva led police on a chase that included crashing into a police car.
 
Villalva remains jailed on a $10,000 cash bond. His arraignment date has not yet been set.
 
Before the Cheyenne incident, Yellowstone rangers cited Villalva for walking off boardwalks and within a few feet of Old Faithful on Sept. 14. Tourists also captured video of a man resembling Villalva sitting next to one of Yellowstone's hottest springs.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


comments powered by Disqus

Most Popular Stories

Top Stories