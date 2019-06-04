Man arrested after human remains found

CHUBBUCK, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - A man has been arrested and charged with first-degree felony murder, second-degree murder and kidnapping in connection to the murder of Joann Hakes near Etna, Wyo. in 2015. Ronald Todd Weerheim has been arrested and charged with first-degree felony murder, second-degree murder and kidnapping in connection to the murder of Joann Hakes near Etna, Wyo. in 2015.

Ronald Todd Weerheim has been arrested and charged with first-degree felony murder, second-degree murder and kidnapping in connection to the murder of Joann Hakes near Etna, Wyo. in 2015.

On May 18, 2019, human remains were found on a property located near Etna, Wyoming.

An investigation by the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation, Wyoming State Crime Lab, and the Lincoln County Coroner’s Office found those remains have been positively identified as the remains of missing person Joann Hakes.

Hakes was last seen on January 3, 2015, near Thayne, Wyo.

On Tuesday, Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation and the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office agents along with authorities from the Idaho State Patrol and the Chubbuck Police Department executed a search warrant for an apartment in Chubbuck and an arrest warrant for Ronald Todd Weerheim for first-degree felony murder, second-degree murder and kidnapping.

Weerheim is currently being held in the Bannock County, Idaho Detention Center awaiting extradition to Lincoln County, Wyoming which is anticipated to occur in the coming days.

If anyone has any information regarding this case, call the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office at (307) 885-5231 ext. 2 or Lincoln County Attorney’s Office at (307) 885-0164.