Man arrested for aggravated battery

Jordan R. Honeycutt

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Bonneville County Sheriff's deputies were dispatched to 5380 West Broadway for a reported aggravated battery Wednesday around 2:07 a.m.

Upon arrival, deputies spoke with an adult male who had been stabbed multiple times. The adult male knew his attackers' address but not their names. He described the car they were driving.

A neighbor also witnessed the adult male being stabbed and described the same car leaving the scene.

The adult male was taken to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center and is reported to be in stable condition.

The suspect(s) vehicle was found at 305 West 14th Street, Idaho Falls where a search warrant was later served, and 3 individuals were detained.

Jordan R. Honeycutt, 26, was arrested for aggravated battery with a deadly weapon; Idaho code 18-907(1)(b).

Another individual, Kimberly Rae Hill, 28, was arrested for her outstanding warrants.

Kimberly Rae Hill

The third individual was questioned and released.

The investigation is continuing.