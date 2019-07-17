Man arrested for arson after fire at Motel 6

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Idaho Falls Police and Idaho Falls Fire personnel both responded to a fire in a guest room at the Motel 6 at 1448 W Broadway around 9: 05 a.m. Wednesday.

Officers were able to locate the room on the second floor and gain entry where they found a pile of bath towels on fire in the room.

An officer picked up the towels and carried them to the bathroom where he was able to quickly extinguish the fire in the bathtub.

Nearby rooms were temporarily evacuated while IFFD made sure the fire had not spread.

Efforts are underway to clear out smoke, and guests are back in their rooms.

44-year-old Richard Miller was the sole occupant of the room. Miller has been arrested for first-degree arson, felony possession of a controlled substance and misdemeanor possession of controlled substance.

Miller was uninjured in the fire and will be taken to the Bonneville County Jail.