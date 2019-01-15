Man arrested for possession of heroin, cocaine and methamphetamine

John H. Ahmann

John H. Ahmann

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - A 53-year-old Pocatello man was arrested after a traffic stop on Houston Circle near Broadway in Idaho Falls Saturday night.

Around 9:00 p.m., a Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputy made a traffic stop on a Chevrolet car driven by John H. Ahmann.

As the deputy was checking Ahmann’s information and dealing with the traffic violation, a second deputy arrived to assist and kept watch for safety purposes.

During this time, the deputy observed Ahmann handling a handgun as he was sitting in the driver’s seat and then conceal it near his side.

The deputy then ordered Ahmann to show his hands and drop the gun to which Ahmann complied, and deputies were able to get him out of the vehicle and secure him in handcuffs.

While deputies were checking Ahmann for additional weapons, they discovered he was in possession of several grams of suspected heroin and drug paraphernalia.

After Ahmann was secured in a patrol car, a deputy and K-9 Unit searched the vehicle and located the loaded handgun in question on the floorboard. In talking with Ahmann, he admitted to deputies he had been selling narcotics prior to the stop.

Ahmann was transported to the Bonneville County Jail where during a pat-down search of his person, and deputies located suspected crack cocaine and methamphetamine.

Ahmann was booked into the Bonneville County Jail for felony drug trafficking, and felony counts of trafficking in heroin, cocaine and methamphetamine.

During the stop and at the jail, deputies recovered approximately 13.5 grams of heroin, 2.5 grams of cocaine and 2 grams of methamphetamine.

Nothing further information is available at this time.