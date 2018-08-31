Man charged after threatening police with a rifle

Leonel Arteaga-Camas

Leonel Arteaga-Camas

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - A man who attempted to run away from an Idaho Falls Police traffic stop was arrested after threatening officers with a rifle late Thursday.

According to Police, officers pulled over a vehicle near Broadway and Saturn at 10:27 p.m. Thursday, after the car ran a red light.

The driver, identified as Leonel Arteaga-Casas, 26, of Idaho Falls, accelerated away from the officer and pulled into a driveway in the 1400 block of Albany. Arteaga-Casas ran into the house with the officer in pursuit.

Police said the house was a family home.

Arteaga-Casas grabbed a rifle inside the house and came towards the officer. A woman inside the house took the rifle away from him and the man took off running again. The woman was known to the suspect. It is not known if the gun was loaded.

Additional officers arrived and brought Arteaga-Casas into custody.

He was arrested for aggravated assault on certain personnel (police officers), fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, assault on certain personnel, battery, and resisting and obstructing an officer.