Man dead after high-speed police chase in southern Idaho

JEROME, Idaho (AP) - Police say a suspect died after a high-speed chase during which shots were fired in southern Idaho on Tuesday, but they declined to release many details.



The Times-News reports the chase began when an Ada County deputy tried to stop a vehicle on Interstate 84 late Tuesday morning.



Idaho State Police Capt. David Neth says the driver, who fled the traffic stop, was a suspect in two kidnappings and considered armed and dangerous. Law enforcement officers from several agencies gave chase, and when the suspect's car became disabled near Wendell the man allegedly stole a pickup at gunpoint and fled again. At some point officers fired shots at the suspect, and the chase came to an end at a dairy near Wendell.



Neth says pursuing officers found the suspect incapacitated and after life-saving measures failed the man was pronounced dead at the scene.



The case remains under investigation by a Critical Incident Task Force.