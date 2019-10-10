Man sentenced to 63 months for possession of child pornography

MOSCOW, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - A 36-year-old Moscow man was sentenced Thursday in U.S. District Court to 63 months in federal prison for possession of child pornography.

Chief U.S. District Judge David C. Nye also ordered Robert M. Wisdom be placed on supervised release for five years following his prison sentence.

As a result of his conviction, Wisdom will be required to register as a sex offender.

According to court records, in December 2016, a Moscow Police Department detective became aware that a computer at Wisdom's residence in Moscow was making child pornography available on a peer-to-peer network.

In the ensuing months, the detective obtained child pornography downloads from Wisdom's computer.

In February 2017, the Moscow Police Department executed a state search warrant at Wisdom's residence, where they seized Wisdom's computers and hard drives.

They later found on these devices over 200 videos and 2,000 images of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct.

This case was investigated by the Moscow Police Department with the assistance of Homeland Security Investigations and the Latah County Sheriff's Office. All are members of the Idaho Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force (ICAC). The case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse. As part of Project Safe Childhood, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Idaho and the Idaho Attorney General's Office partner to marshal federal, state, and local resources to locate, apprehend, and prosecute individuals who sexually exploit children, and to identify and rescue victims.