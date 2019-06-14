Man tased after jumping into canal, running from police

Tybon K. Bodily

Tybon K. Bodily

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - A Bonneville County man is in police custody after he jumped into a canal Thursday night.

The Bonneville County Sheriff's office said 27-year-old Tybon K. Bodily was intoxicated and upset over a recent passing of a family member.

Officers said the family tried to intervene when he jumped out of a vehicle an into the canal on the 2100 block of 97th North.

The family members couldn't see him and called police for help.

A deputy spotted Bodily floating in the canal and asked him to get out. He refused until other officers arrived. Then Bodily exited the water and started running through a field. As deputies chased him, they had to use a taser to subdue him.

After being checked out at the hospital, Bodily is now being held in the Bonneville County Jail on Misdemeanor charges of resisting and obstructing.