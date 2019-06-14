Crime Tracker

Man tased after jumping into canal, running from police

By:

Posted: Jun 14, 2019 09:30 AM MDT

Updated: Jun 14, 2019 12:14 PM MDT

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - A Bonneville County man is in police custody after he jumped into a canal Thursday night. 

The Bonneville County Sheriff's office said 27-year-old Tybon K. Bodily was intoxicated and upset over a recent passing of a family member. 

Officers said the family tried to intervene when he jumped out of a vehicle an into the canal on the 2100 block of 97th North. 

The family members couldn't see him and called police for help. 

A deputy spotted Bodily floating in the canal and asked him to get out. He refused until other officers arrived. Then Bodily exited the water and started running through a field. As deputies chased him, they had to use a taser to subdue him. 

After being checked out at the hospital, Bodily is now being held in the Bonneville County Jail on Misdemeanor charges of resisting and obstructing.    

Copyright 2019 NPG of Idaho. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


comments powered by Disqus

Most Popular Stories

Top Stories