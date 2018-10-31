Man turns himself in for lewd conduct with a minor
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - A 45-year-old Idaho Falls man was arrested on two counts of lewd conduct with a minor under the age of 16 Friday after he turned himself in.
Idaho Falls Police and detectives interviewed Leroy Milton Cotterell where he admitted to detectives he had committed a sexual assault on a child.
Police were also able to speak with the victim, who verified the information.
Cotterell was placed under arrest and was booked into jail on two counts of lewd conduct with a minor under the age of 16.
This is an open investigation with a victim under the age of 16, and no further information is available at this time.
The Idaho Falls Police Department is encouraging anyone with information on this incident to contact Police Dispatch at 208-529-1200 or Crime Stoppers at 208-522-1983. You can remain anonymous.
