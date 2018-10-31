Man who tried to firebomb courthouse gets probation
POCATELLO, Idaho (AP) - An eastern Idaho man who threw a Molotov cocktail at a courthouse has been sentenced to five years in prison.
A 6th District Court judge suspended the prison sentence and ordered 30-year-old Christopher E. Griffin serve four years of probation and pay $1,845 in fines.
Griffin earlier this month pleaded guilty to one count of third-degree arson for throwing a gas-filled bottle with a lit fuse at the Bannock County Courthouse in June 2017.
The bottle hit the sidewalk and caused no injuries. Griffin was arrested the next morning. Officials say Griffin was upset with having been charged with other crimes several weeks earlier.
Griffin remained incarcerated until April when his bond was lowered to $10,000. Court documents indicate he was going back to Alabama to live with his parents.
You can view our previous story HERE.
