New information released about Pocatello murder

The McKinley Ave home where 87-year-old Arlyne Koehler was stabbed to death in March.

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Since Arlyne Koehler's murder in late March, limited new information has been released about the two suspects and their motives.

We've known for months that Dustin Alfaro, 18, of California, was one of the men involved in Koehler's murder. But the other suspect's identity has remained unknown, until now.

Court documents show that 17-year-old Isaac Angel Rodriguez-Romero, also of California, was the other person involved in the stabbing that left 87-year-old Koehler dead at her Pocatello home.

Documents show that both Alfaro and Rodriguez-Romero were charged with first-degree murder in March.

Alfaro is set to appear in court again on June 13 & 14 as a part of his preliminary hearing.

