Details released regarding officer-involved shooting

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - UPDATE 10/21/19: The Idaho Falls Police Department held a press conference Monday afternoon regarding the officer-involved shooting incident on Friday.

Chief Bryce Johnson said Idaho Falls Police officers responded to a report of a suicidal male with a firearm Friday 10:40 p.m.

According to the report, the male was parked in a vehicle near the intersection of 25th E. and South Emerson Avenue and was threatening suicide with a firearm.

IFPD officers responded, and when they arrived, they located the vehicle and a person inside. They tried to have a conversation with the individual who refused to exit the car or communicate with them.

At that time, the officers requested a supervisory officer respond, and two Idaho Falls Police Sergeants responded to the scene for a total of six IFPD officers. The officers continued to attempt to communicate with the individual, ultimately unsuccessfully.

Police report the man displayed a handgun that was displayed in the direction of the officers.

The male discharged a single round inside the vehicle by the male, and three of the Idaho Falls Police Officers responding fired their weapons into the car, discharging multiple rounds.

The responding officers did not sustain any physical injuries.

Chief Johnson said officers immediately tried to administer life-saving measures. An ambulance transported the man to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased.

As this is an officer-involved shooting, the Southeast Idaho Critical Incident Team took over the scene. Idaho State Police is taking the lead in the investigation.

Chief Johnson says the names of those involved will be released either Friday or Monday after interviews have been completed.

He said the three officers that were involved have been placed on administrative leave and will be until the county prosecutor makes his determination.

You can watch the full press conference below.



The cause of death is still under investigation.

____

ORIGINAL:

Idaho Falls Police are investigating a deadly officer-involved shooting.

One man is dead and his identity is not being released at this time.

Police say no officers were injured.

It happened at the intersection of E 25th Street and South Emerson at 11:00 p.m. Friday.