Police seek help identifying hit and run suspect

Posted: Oct 31, 2018 04:23 PM MDT

Updated: Oct 31, 2018 05:21 PM MDT

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The Pocatello Police Department is asking for your help identifying a hit and run suspect.

 Police say the accident occurred on Oct. 18 at the intersection of Cedar and Washington at approximately 1:20 p.m.

 The suspect vehicle appears to be an old police car with a possible Idaho license plate.

 The driver was described as a bald male.

 If you have any information on this vehicle, the driver or the accident, please call police dispatch at 208-234-6100 and leave a message for Officer Matthews, reference incident #18-P22164.

    

