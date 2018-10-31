Police seek help identifying hit and run suspect
POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The Pocatello Police Department is asking for your help identifying a hit and run suspect.
Police say the accident occurred on Oct. 18 at the intersection of Cedar and Washington at approximately 1:20 p.m.
The suspect vehicle appears to be an old police car with a possible Idaho license plate.
The driver was described as a bald male.
If you have any information on this vehicle, the driver or the accident, please call police dispatch at 208-234-6100 and leave a message for Officer Matthews, reference incident #18-P22164.
Most Popular Stories
- Updated The US economy added 250,000 jobs in October
- Updated Election Day weather could be nasty in several key states
- Updated Armed police respond to central London stabbing
- Updated For 5th time in 3 days, kids hit at bus stop, police say
- Updated Obama will campaign for Gillum, Abrams as Trump picks up attacks