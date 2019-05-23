Police seek help identifying another suspect

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - UPDATE 5/23/19: The Pocatello Police Department needs your help identifying another suspect in a theft at Albertson's at 330 E. Benton.

The suspect is a white male, late teens to early 20's, wearing blue jeans, a brown jacket, blue backpack and a red hat which was on backward.

If you can identify him, email Officer Miller at emiller@pocatello.us in reference to incident 19-P06858.

Police ask you do not call dispatch but email Officer Miller instead.

_____

ORIGINAL:

Pocatello Police are looking for a suspect possibly involved in a theft from Albertson's at 330 E. Benton on April 9. Police said the man entered the store at around 9:20 a.m.

Police looking for thief

The suspect is a heavy set man in his mid 30's, with a dark beard. He was wearing khaki colored pants and hat, dark shoes with white soles, and a black, Under Armour hoodie.

The man was seen getting into an early 2000's model Chevrolet extended cab pickup. There is a logo on the truck and light bar on top. It may have had tree limbs in the back at the time of the incident.

If anyone can identify him, please email Officer Miller at emiller@pocatello.us