Police seek help identifying thief

JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI/KIDK) - The Jackson Police Department is requesting your assistance in identifying this person who is believed to be responsible for the theft of a purse at the Cowboy Bar.

Police said the incident took place on or around Saturday, Oct. 19 at approximately 12:26 am.

This subject was caught on camera taking an unattended purse from the bar area and then going to the men's restroom where the majority of its contents were taken and the purse was disposed of.

Police said the subject appears to be a male of Latin descent, 20-30 years of age, wearing a leather jacket and white tee shirt. The subject appears to have long black hair pulled back into a ponytail.

If you have any information on the identity of this individual, please contact Det. Cpl. Rob Andazola at (307) 733-1430 ext. 1218.