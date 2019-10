IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office is seeking your help in identifying a male and female suspect involved in multiple thefts in the area.

Deputies have connected several thefts over the past month to two suspects who may be driving a white Nissan Juke with a sunroof and Utah license plates.



If anyone has information regarding these two suspects, the vehicle, or any criminal activity, police ask you contact dispatch at 208-529-1200.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 208-522-1983 or online HERE.