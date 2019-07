POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The Pocatello Police Department is asking for your help identifying suspects involved in a theft at the WinCo Store located at 1030 Yellowstone.



Police report the theft occurred on July 3.

If you can identify any of these subjects, email Officer Bloxham at sbloxham@pocatello.us and reference 19-P13635.

Police ask you do not call dispatch.