Police seek information on tailgate theft

CHUBBUCK, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Chubbuck Police are asking for your help regarding thefts that occurred Thursday morning in the area of Jacob St. and Eve St. in Chubbuck.

Around 5 a.m., the driver of a white pickup truck stole multiple tailgates from pickup trucks that were parked in the neighborhood.

In the picture below, you can see the suspect loading the tailgate into the bed of the suspect vehicle.



Police investigation is still ongoing, and there may be other victims that police haven't been able to identify as of yet.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to contact the Chubbuck Police Department at 208-237-7172.