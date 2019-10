Police seek suspects Idaho Falls Police are looking for public help to identify three people seen prowling the parking lot of the Apple Athletic Club.

Police believe the two men and one woman may be involved in or have knowledge of a car burglary. The victim's credit cards were stolen.

Anyone with information should contact police at 208-529-1200.