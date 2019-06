OSGOOD, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - A stolen brown Chevy pickup truck that fled from Idaho State Police troopers Sunday was recovered Monday afternoon in Jefferson County.



Idaho State Police reports the suspect stole a small red and white Honda motorcycle and was last seen at 9:13 a.m. at the Osgood Convenience Store in Osgood.ISP says the suspect and the motorcycle are still at large. If you see him, do not approach, and call your local law enforcement or Idaho State Police dispatch at (208) 525-7277.

The investigation is ongoing.