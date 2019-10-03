Rexburg insurance agent loses license

Copyright 2019 NPG of Idaho. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The Idaho Department of Insurance revoked the insurance producer license of Reynold Boyd Leavitt, also known as Rennie Leavitt, for violations of the Idaho Insurance Code and imposed an administrative penalty of $16,000, effective Aug. 26.

On March 28, the Department filed a Verified Complaint, seeking revocation of Leavitt's producer license and imposition of administrative penalties.

Among the allegations in the Verified Complaint, Leavitt charged customers for liability insurance at his dune buggy rental business on sixteen separate occasions when there was no insurance in effect on the vehicles.

There is sufficient evidence Leavitt violated Idaho Code, Title 41, Chapter 10, by offering to the public products that were labeled as insurance coverage when no insurance policy was in effect.

"Idaho Insurance Code exists to protect Idaho consumers and agents are required to abide by it," said Director Dean Cameron. "Misconduct by licensed agents is not tolerated by the Department."

Leavitt was fined $16,000 with $8,000 of the total amount due and payable within thirty (30) days of the entry of the Final Order.

Leavitt shall not reapply for an insurance producer license for a period of five years from the issuance of the Final Order.

You can read the order in its entirety HERE.