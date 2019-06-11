Rexburg juveniles get bad deal

Rexburg teens get bad deal

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Two Rexburg juveniles have been charged after threatening a Pocatello man who ripped them off during a drug deal.

According to the Pocatello Police, officers responded to calls of shots fired in the Old Town area Saturday night. Investigators were never able to prove shots were fired, but they were able to identify two suspects that the victim had described.

One juvenile was found with a shotgun and was said to have threatened the victim, he was charged with aggravated assault. Another juvenile was charged with principle to commit aggravated assault.

The two were said to have been in Pocatello after "getting ripped off" of $800 worth of marijuana.

According to Lt. Eric Anderson of the Pocatello Police Department, "they came to Pocatello to either get their $800 back or to get their $800 worth of marijuana."

At this point, only the two juveniles have been charged. It is currently unclear if the victim, who allegedly had $800 of marijuana, will face any charges.