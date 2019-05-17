Second murder suspect returned to Pocatello

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The second murder suspect in the killing of an 87-year-old Pocatello woman has been returned to Idaho to face first-degree murder charges.

The 17-year-old boy from California, whose name is not being released because he is a juvenile, was arraigned in Bannock County Thursday for the March 18 murder of Arlyne Koehler in her home.

Bannock County prosecutors say he will be charged as an adult, but currently, his name and any additional information will remain sealed.

He is being held on a $1 million bond.

His preliminary hearing is set for May 23.

The 17-year-old could face life in prison.

18-year-old Dustin Alfaro could face life in prison or the death penalty for his role in the stabbing death of Koehler. Bannnock County Jail Dustin Alfaro

Bannnock County Jail Dustin Alfaro

Prosecutors have not decided if they will seek the death penalty and if the teens will stand trial together.