Son stabs father with pitchfork

Jonathan Rawson

SHELLEY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The Bingham County Sheriff's Office reports a son stabbed his father with a pitchfork Wednesday morning.

Deputies responded to a residence in Shelley around 3:05 a.m.

It was reported 68-year-old Delbert Rawson had been stabbed with a pitchfork by his son 35-year-old Jonathan Rawson of Shelley.

Both Delbert and Jonathan were transported to the hospital.

Jonathan was cleared to go to the Bingham County Jail a short time later and has been charged with aggravated battery.

Both Jonathan and Delbert are from the Shelley area but do not live in the same household.

Detectives are still in the process of doing interviews.

