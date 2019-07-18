Suspects in murder of 87-year-old woman appear for initial hearing

Isaac Rodriguez-Romero and Dustin Alfaro are charged with the murder of Arlyne Koehler.

Isaac Rodriguez-Romero and Dustin Alfaro are charged with the murder of Arlyne Koehler.

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The suspects in the murder of Arlyne Koehler appeared at the Bannock County Courthouse Thursday for their initial hearing.

Dustin Alfaro, 18, and Isaac Rodriguez-Romero, 17, are charged with first-degree murder. Both California men are being tried as adults.

Koehler, 87, was murdered in her Pocatello home on March 18.

During today's trial, the prosecution asked for more time before the trial begins so witnesses could be available. The court denied the request and said the trial will continue as scheduled.

Alfaro will appear in court on July 25 and Rodriguez-Romero will appear on Aug. 1.

Bond was set for the teenagers at $1 million dollars. Judge Aaron Thompson will reside over the trials.

Probable cause documents, containing information regarding the police investigation, have been sealed.