Crime Tracker

Trial begins for man charged in Wyoming hospital shooting

By:

Posted: Jul 16, 2019 10:31 AM MDT

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 11:19 AM MDT

CASPER, Wyo. (AP) - The trial has started for a man accused of opening fire in a Wyoming hospital.
 
The Casper Star-Tribune reported Monday the defense attorney for 20-year-old Mitchell Taylor is preparing to argue that the two counts of aggravated assault don't match his client's actions.
 
Taylor pleaded guilty last week to property destruction in the shooting at the Wyoming Medical Center in March.
 
Prosecutors say he fire seven shots after entering the Casper hospital. No one was injured.
 
Natrona County District Attorney Dan Itzen told the court that Taylor provoked fear and caused the emergency department to go into lockdown.
 
Taylor has said that he was high on LSD and was trying to seek medical help.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


comments powered by Disqus

Most Popular Stories

Top Stories