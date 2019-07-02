Wanted man arrested for possession of meth and marijuana

Todd L. Sheetz

BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a report of individuals trespassing at a storage unit business located in the 3500 N. block of 15th E. in Bonneville County Sunday just after midnight.

Deputies arrived and with the property owner located a female moving items from a storage unit she had been renting.

During this time, deputies saw items of drug paraphernalia in plain view and were told by the female she was the only one there; however, deputies located 51-year-old Todd L. Sheetz hiding inside the unit and found he was wanted on a felony parole violation warrant and an Idaho Falls Police warrant for failure to appear.

Sheetz admitted to having a small amount of methamphetamine on his person, which turned out to be approximately 2.5 grams. Deputies also used a K-9 to search the area around the unit and a vehicle belonging to Sheetz. Along with drug pipes and paraphernalia, deputies located approximately 11 grams of suspected marijuana.

Sheetz was transported to the Bonneville County Jail where he was booked on the felony parole violation warrant and the Idaho Falls Police warrant, as well as a felony charge for possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor charges of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.