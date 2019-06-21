Wyoming man sentenced for illegal antler hunting

WDFG

CASPER, Wyo. (AP) - A man has been fined $15,000 and stripped of his hunting privileges for five years for illegally hunting for elk antlers on federal land in Wyoming.



KTWO-AM reports Joshua Anders Rae, formerly of Jackson, was sentenced this week by U.S. Magistrate R. Michael Shickich in Casper.



Wyoming U.S. Attorney's Office spokesman Mark Trimble says Rae was charged with entering federal land in northwest Wyoming during the winter when antler collection was closed to the public, locating elk antlers and stashing them for collection later.



Rae pleaded guilty to illegally possessing and transporting 104 pounds of unlawfully taken antlers.



Shed antlers are valued for their use in home decor and fixtures.



According to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Rae sold the antler pieces he collected as dog chews.