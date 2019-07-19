Crumbl Cookie opens its doors to the public in Pocatello

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Crumbl Cookie opened its doors to the public Friday in Pocatello. It's a popular cookie store that has expanded to six states. However, what people don't know is where the whole operations started, and it may be closer than you think.

There are 33 locations in 6 different states with plans to expand to more and even up into Canada. However, Friday, it's all hands on deck as Crumbl opens its newest location in Pocatello.

It started out as a small store in Logan, Utah. Co-founder Sawyer Hemsley knew he and his business partner had something special after they perfected their recipe of the iconic chocolate chip cookie.

Before that, it was a lot of trial and error, in his hometown of Preston, Idaho.

"We started our whole journey in the small town of Preston. You know we were motivated and encouraged by our fellow community members, it's just so awesome to see how excited they are," Hemsley said.

Bracken Christensen, Sawyer's cousin, and her husband Nathan own and manage the Crumbl Cookie opening today.

"It's really kind of cool. Because when they first started talking about it around the table I remember that day vividly, and we're like ‘oh that's a neat idea.' So it's really cool and awesome to be a part of it," Christensen said.

Fresh, fast and warm is their motto. Christensen took that motto to heart Friday when they held a "free cookie Friday," for the grand opening.

Their delivery program will begin tomorrow and they will introduce new flavors next week.