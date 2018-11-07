CWD found in second deer hunt area

Wyoming Game and Fish

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (KIFI/KIDK) - Wyoming Game and Fish has confirmed a buck white-tailed deer has tested positive for the chronic wasting disease. The animal was harvested west of Kaycee, Wyoming in Deer Hunt Area 32.

CWD has already been documented in neighboring deer hunt areas. You can see the overall distribution of CWD exposure here.

The disease is fatal to deer, elk and moose. According to the agency, recent research has revealed the disease is a threat to deer populations in areas with a high prevalence of the disease.

Game and Fish tested 3,882 samples throughout the state last year. Officials are considering new recommendations for trying to manage the disease.

It has not been shown to be transmittable to humans, but the Centers for Disease Control states hunters should not consume any animal that is obviously ill or tests positive for CWD.

Hunters can find more information about the disease and how animals should be handled here.