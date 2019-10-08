D91 school plan goes to the public

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The Idaho Falls School Board has proposed three basic changes to the District 91 ten-year Master Plan. All are aimed at identifying ways to update and modernize schools to meet student needs into the future.

The district will bring it all to an open house beginning at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the cafeteria at Skyline High School.

The draft recommendations begin with a reconfiguration of school grades. It would place grades K-5 in elementary schools, grades 6-8 in middle schools and grades 9-12 in high schools.

There would be some district-wide elementary school boundary changes.

And, a number of renovations, additions and new construction are on the list. Projects could include replacing, building new or closing elementary schools, renovating and rebuilding Idaho Falls High School on its current site; updating Skyline High School to include a district performing arts space and creating a new centralized Career-Technical Education Center.

"We have spent the last few months working with the community to develop these recommendations, which we believe address our long-term and short-term needs," said Superintendent George Boland. "Now we are asking our parents and patrons to take time to review them, let us know what they think and help us create a plan that will meet Idaho Falls' needs."

The district contracted with Cooperative Strategies to develop a ten-year facilities master plan.

Cooperative Strategies will bring its analysis of district buildings to the open house to review building conditions, capacity, and programs. It's also working with a steering committee of district parents, patrons, students, staff, and community leaders.

You can view what has been put together so far here.