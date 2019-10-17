Dance classes for people over 50 encourages health and community

Line dancing helps seniors stay fit and happy

CHUBBUCK, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Not everyone dances to the same beat in life. Some people don't start dancing until later in life.

Judy Liday began teaching the "Oldies but Goodies" country line dance class after she'd been taking other dance classes through the New Knowledge Adventures program at Idaho State University.

“When I retired from teaching, I thought, ‘Well, what could I do?’” Liday said.

She, like the other 500 people who take classes through NKA, wanted something fun to do after retirement.

"I retired in 2005, I started dancing in 2007. So, I've been dancing, going on 13 years, and I love it," said Marjean Waford, a student in Liday's class.

ISU offers a variety of courses through NKA, a division of the Continuing Education and Workforce Training

NKA is a member-directed organization for people of retirement age to expand knowledge and explore new ideas in an informal, noncompetitive environment, according to the organization's website.

NKA offers courses in arts, music, fitness, food, history, science, literature and even offers group field trips. The course catalog can be found here.

These courses provide a social outlet for people who may be struggling with retirement.

"I have met so many friends and we have a lot of close friendships (in the class)," Liday said.

"The socialization is wonderful because you meet all kinds of new people and it's just a lot of fun. We enjoy each other's company and we just dance, dance, dance as much as we can," Waford said.

Research shows that dancing helps improve strength, muscle function, balance and flexibility, all of which can help people feel young and extend life expectancy.

Plus, the music adds to the grooviness.

"There's something about music. It's enjoyable, and I think anything that's enjoyable keeps you happy," Liday said.

More information about NKA and the courses offered can be found by clicking here or calling 208-282-3155.