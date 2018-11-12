Dangerous season for wildlife crossings

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Idaho Fish and Game Department biologists are urging motorists to use extra caution on regional highways.

Staff Biologist Mike Dernick said the deer mating season happens in November and the animals tend to be active and inattentive. Increased snow in higher elevations also tends to drive big game herds to lower elevation winter ranges and right across highways and roads.

As a result, wildlife-vehicle collisions tend to peak this time of year.

The Department says motorists can take steps to avoid animal collisions.

Big-game animals are most active at dawn, dusk, and at night.

"Motorists need to be extra cautious and slow down, especially under low light conditions when visibility is limited," said Greg Painter, Idaho Fish and Game wildlife manager based in Salmon. "Being extra careful and watchful is your best defense."

Motorists should slow down at those times and scan ahead for movement, especially near the fog line and side of the road. Watch for shining eyes in the headlights.

If you see an animal cross the road, slow down and look for more to follow.

Wildlife crossing signs are posted where they are for a reason; that is where wildlife historically crosses roadways.

Other tips include avoiding tailgating and keeping a safe distance between your vehicle and the car in front of you. And, avoid swerving and losing control of your vehicle.

Motorists who find dead animals along the road should report it to the Idaho Fish and Game Department website.

It is possible for people to recover and keep certain game animals killed by auto accidents. You have 24 hours to notify Fish and Game if you salvage an animal and 72 hours to obtain a salvage permit.

The specific rules are available here or at your nearest Fish and Game office.

