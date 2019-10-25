DEA Take-Back day Saturday

DEA

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The Drug Enforcement Administration is working with local law enforcement agencies across the state in support of the National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day Saturday.

"The widespread prevalence of unused prescription medication is a significant contributor to drug abuse and addiction," stated U.S. Attorney for Idaho Bart Davis. "National Prescription Drug Take Back Day provides an actionable way to rid opioids and other medicines from our nation's homes. I urge Idahoans to do their part to combat this crisis by going to a collection site and safely disposing of unused, expired, and dangerous prescription medication."

Beginning this weekend, DEA will also accept vaping devices and cartridges at any of its drop-off locations. The collection will include tablets, capsules, patches, and other medications in solid form. DEA wants to safely dispose of vaping products in order to get them off the streets and out of the hands of children.

Last April, 469 tons (937,443 pounds) of prescription drugs were turned in, more than twice the weight of the Statue of Liberty. Nearly 5,000 local and tribal law enforcement partners signed up to operate close to 6,300 collection sites around the nation. Overall, in its 17 previous Take Back Day events, DEA and its partners have taken in over 11 million pounds—almost 6,000 tons—of expired, unused and unwanted prescription medications. The disposal service is free and anonymous, no questions asked.

The Take-Back is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 2 pm in most locations. Here are some of the collection sites in our area:

Pocatello Police Department lobby

Bengal Pharmacy, 609 Clinic Road, Challis

Clark County Sheriff's Office, 224 W. Main St. , Dubois

Custer County Courthouse, 801 E. Main, Challis

Idaho Falls Police Department, 605 N. Capital Ave., Idaho Falls

Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, 200 Courthouse Way, Rigby

Lemhi County Sheriff's Office, 206 Courthouse Drive, Salmon

Mackay City Hall, 203 S. Main Street, Mackay

Madison County Sheriff/Rexburg Police, Walmart

St. Anthony Police Department, 420 N. Bridge St., St. Anthony

Teton County Sheriff's Office, 230 N. Main, Driggs

Teton Pharmacy

3160 E. 17th St. Ste 164, Ammon

2470 Jafer Ct., Idaho Falls

1855 W. Broadway, Idaho Falls

527 Rigby Lake Drive, Rigby

Walgreens Pharmacy, 3475 E. 17th St. , Ammon

You can find additional take-back locations here.