Deadly crash in Fort Hall after pursuit ends

FORT HALL, Idaho - A Firth man is dead after a crash in Fort Hall.

It started yesterday evening on Ross Fork Road near I-15.

Alrenzo Quagigant was pulled over by the Fort Hall Police Department.

He stopped then sped away; leading police on a short chase before they decided to end the pursuit.

Shortly after authorities stopped chasing he hit an RV, went off the road and rolled.

Quagigant died at the scene.

The driver of the RV and his passengers were not hurt.