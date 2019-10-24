Department of Interior disburses energy revenues

WASHINGTON, DC (KIFI/KIDK) - The state of Wyoming will receive $641.11 million as its share of proceeds from energy production on federal and American Indian-owned lands during Fiscal Year 2019.

It was the second highest disbursement in the United States. New Mexico received the greatest allocation in its history, $1.17 billion.

Nationwide, oil and gas produced from Department of Interior lands generated $85.4 billion. Coal produced an estimated $6.5 billion in value added revenue, $11.5 billion in economic output, and 36,000 jobs.

The U.S. Department of Interior's Office of Natural Resources Revenue disbursed more than $2.44 billion of energy revenues to 35 states.