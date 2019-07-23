Development Workshop CEO reflects on 34 years of service

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - After 34 years at the Development Workshop, Mike O'Bleness is getting ready to say good-bye. The Development Workshop is a rehabilitation and training center for individuals with disabilities. O'Bleness says he has seen a lot of changes in his time with the program. Medical advancements have played a part in those changes.

"When I first started working in the field of rehabilitation, it wasn't uncommon for many of the people that we provide services to not to live past their 20s or 30s," O'Bleness said. "And our medical community has learned so much about people with disabilities that now their average life expectancy is the same as anybody else."

O'Bleness says some other things that have changed in 34 years are the number of people they serve. The Development Workshop has grown from one location in Idaho Falls to two others - one in Salmon and another in Rexburg. He also has seen people get more of a choice in controlling what services they use and jobs they want. He says that's a lesson he will take with him into retirement.

"It's no longer the days of when we decided as a society who should go to a state institution or that we know what's right for people. We're now much better listeners," he said.

O'Bleness says, most of all, he will miss all of the people he's worked with every day.

"It's a very warm, welcoming place," he said. "You know, everybody knows your name and is glad to see you when you're here. And that's amongst the staff and the clientele."

O'Bleness has been the CEO since April 2008.

The Development Workshop board is currently conducting a national search for a new CEO. O'Bleness says his last day will most likely be sometime this fall. He's already planned many adventures for his retirement.